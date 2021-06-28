Rick Dykstra of Junction City spoke during public comment during the June 21 meeting of the Geary County Commission.
He talked about tourism in the county, the county’s history and the ways in which Geary County has missed out on tourism opportunities in the past by not taking advantage of local history and by not stressing connections with Fort Riley.
“I arrived here in 1979, absolutely fell in love with it,” he said. “(I was) raised in Los Angeles County, it was kind of different, but we have so much potential. And we still have a lot of potential.”
Dykstra recounted how, as a young soldier new to the community, the first lake in Kansas he went to was Wilson Lake because Milford Lake was not advertised to soldiers. He and his wife had no idea it was here, though they would later discover it.
He spoke about local history and how it could and should be used to draw tourism to Geary County.
Dykstra said Geary County is on the edge of the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage area which was formed roughly 15 years ago.
“It signifies those people that fought for freedom,” he said, during the Civil War.
Dykstra said he would like to see some kind of signage on I-70 advertising this local history so more people would research it.
He also wants to see the community emphasize its connections with the 1st Infantry Division.
“You come into Junction City and there’s no place that says ‘welcome to Fort Riley’s hometown,’” Dykstra said.
He encouraged the commission to put more stress on these different aspects of tourism.
“I know as county commissioners your hands are full,” Dykstra said, but said the county was known to collaborate with other aspects of local government such as the school district and the city. “I used to say when I was a DARE officer, there’s two words in ‘community’ — come (and) unity. And I think we need a little bit more of that. And I know you’re striving for that, but some people want to build that wall. It used to be that there was an effort made among many, but now we see it’s just the few.”
He encouraged the county to meet with those involved in community attractions and destinations to form partnerships.
According to Dykstra, millions of people visit Milford Lake every year.
He encouraged the commission to fight for their seat at the tourism table in Kansas.
“I know it’s tough on you all — you’re elected officials and everybody’s got their little moments and they want this and they want that and they’re coming at you from all directions,” Dykstra said. “Sometimes you probably want to pull your hair out. But I say fight. Fight for those things that are Geary County — which does include Junction City and includes Milford.”
Outdoor activities such as those available in Geary County and especially surrounding Milford Lake have become more and more popular as COVID-19 has forced people to either stay home or take family vacations to outdoor locations for safety reasons.
“We have so much to offer in these trying days today,” he said. “I truly believe it’s come full circle.”
