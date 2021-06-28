According to Geary County Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch, the age 65 and older demographic is one of the most vaccinated against COVID-19 in the county at a rate of more than 78 percent.
“They’ve really done a tremendous job — that age group — getting vaccinated,” she said.
The health department is trying to help other community members receive their COVID-19 vaccines as well and has planned and taken part in several vaccination events.
She said the health department had been asked to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at Cloud County Community College after school starts this fall term. The vaccination clinic will not only be for students and faculty of the college, but it will be open to the public as well. When a date is set, more information will be announced.
Von Busch provided a breakdown of grant funding the health department benefits from.
Commissioner Alex Tyson asked about the health department’s grant-based funding and the way the information was broken down. He had requested more information about what the health department received in grant monies and how those funds were applied.
“I like this breakdown better than what we got only because it paints the picture not for just me but for all (Commissioners) Trish (Giordano) and Keith (Ascher),” he said. “When we’re getting all these different budgets thrown at us and we’ve got to figure out who gets what sums of money.”
Von Busch said this information was provided to the commission on a spreadsheet she presented to the county commission as part of her budget.
“It’s on there, but we’ve got to click through seven or eight different tabs to try to find all the info,” Tyson said.
He believed it could and should have been broken down differently.
“It’s not just for us,” Tyson said.
He said it was also useful information for the Geary County Clerk’s office to have.
“During this budget cycle right now, I feel that everybody should be trying to give as much info — over-inform us,” Tyson said. “Help us to justify it, that’s all. I wasn’t trying to beat you guys down, but I’m not going to chase people.”
Von Busch seemed to believe part of the confusion might have been caused by one-time grant funds from last year that had been included in the 2021 health department budget and may have made it seem the health department had money available to it which it does not.
“The previous account had included grant money that was a one-time thing,” she said. “So that money all had to be spent by the end of 2020.”
This grant is gone, which Von Busch said is why she had requested further funding from the county.
“That’s understandable, but for people that (are) not tracking grants like that, that don’t live in a grant world — they don’t care that that (grant’s) not there,” Tyson said.
Tyson, who leads local nonprofit Geared Up Dads, said his organization receives grant funding without which it would not be able to function.
“We can’t come and say we need this from the county or the city to keep going,” he said. “So I was just trying to get us the information. That way we can paint a broader picture to understand what it is that you’re asking.”
Tyson said he better understood what the health department needed from the county after receiving the more detailed breakdown he had requested.
