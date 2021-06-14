According to Sheriff Dan Jackson, Geary County may soon find itself taking on federal prisoners that had been housed in private prisons after President Joe Biden’s administration ended private prisons with an executive order.
According to Jackson, Geary County will be paid to take these prisoners on. He said it would benefit the county financially.
“It’s going to actually add money to the coffers,” he said.
Jackson said he doesn’t know yet how much money the county will receive for taking these prisoners into its jail.
“Even if we need to hire more people, the amount that they pay is going to exceed what it costs us to do it,” he said. “So there’s going to be a profit there for the county.”
Ultimately, he believes this will be a net positive for the county.
“And it’s helping out our federal partners,” he said. “So that’s a good thing too.”
The county will have to make some changes at the jail to accommodate the influx of federal prisoners.
“It’s just a matter of moving people around a little bit,” Jackson said. “We’ve got the capacity. We just want to keep these (prisoners) isolated in their own pods.”
Jackson was critical of the way in which the Biden administration chose to end private prisons. He felt the move was abrupt.
“I think it put a lot of U.S. Marshals in the tough position of trying to find something to do with all these prisoners in less than a year,” he said.
Jackson acknowledges there have been problems with private prisons, based on information shared with him by a federal contact.
“There were some issues — there was some overcrowding,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.