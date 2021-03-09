The Geary County Commission signed a charter resolution Monday morning at its regular meeting declaring the county’s 1 percent transient guest tax would again be dedicated to the building of a sports complex in the community. The resolution strongly resembles one signed by county commissioners in 2014, when the county added the 1 percent tax initially in the hopes of using it to build such a facility.
If the project is deemed not viable by the county commission within 10 years according to the resolution, the sports complex project will go by the wayside and the money generated by the 1 percent tax will be able to be dedicated to other sports-related activities in Geary County. The funds will be placed in a special escrow account in the meanwhile.
Transient guest tax is a tax paid by people who stay overnight in Geary County hotels. The 1 percent tax is on top of a 5 percent tax also paid by guests staying overnight at local hotels. The 5 percent tax funds the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
During its meeting, the county also modified the current health order to clarify language and remove specific numbers pertaining to gathering sizes.
“I thought about this all weekend,” Commission Chair Trish Giordano said. “I think it is time to change it, but I want to just caution people … Last year, having the high school not be able to graduate, I know those kids missed out on such a historic point in their lives and I don’t want to have to at the last minute change this back, so I really hope that people take this serious and continue what they’ve been doing. I think they’ve been doing a great job. Geary County has done a great job in following the rules, but we still need to keep our guard up.”
The goal of the health order is to stop the virus from spreading in the community as it has in the past.
Suitable face coverings such as masks are still required to be worn by people over the age of two when they are in public places where social distancing is not possible, indoor or outdoor. This includes while waiting in line, receiving healthcare services, waiting for or riding on public transportation of any kind and in any situation where they are in close contact with or otherwise exposed to other people for 10 minutes or more.
Masks are required in businesses, nonprofits and other organizations for customers, employees, visitors, members and members of the public.
Check out the Geary County website at https://www.gearycounty.org/1418/Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19 to view the entire health order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.