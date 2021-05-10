The morning of May 10, the Geary County Commission approved two motions two to one to decide that day if they would hire a financial coordinator or not and to work with Osenbaugh Consulting, a firm the county had been discussing the potential financial coordinator position with Commissioners Alex Tyson and Trish Giordano voting in favor of both and Commissioner Keith Ascher voted against them.
Osenbaugh will help the county search for a financial manager and prepare a job description for the position for the price of $12,500 plus expenses — a total of about $13,500.
“I know that I feel very strongly about this,” Giordano said. “I do feel I’ve done a lot of research and talked to a lot of other counties and county officials and accountants and finances people. And it’s not only my opinion.”
She pointed to a 2014 McGrath report that said boards of county commissioners “are unable to adequately do effective and efficient use of tax dollars” unassisted.
“This has no reflection on anybody or any county county entity here,” Giordano said. “This position will help all of us be more efficient … I think it’s going to make a world of difference to the departments and the department heads.”
Hiring a financial advisor for the county was one of Giordano’s campaign promises.
“Back when our budget was only $32 million, we definitely needed somebody and now our budget’s at $42 million there’s no doubt we need somebody,” Giordano said.
“I want us to be all on the same page,” Tyson said. “When I look at this person, I look at some things in a different aspect than my two colleagues here. I look at the burden of some of the work or some of the things we’re doing in different offices. How could they help with that? I look at possibly having a grant writer in-house to write grants.”
Having someone who knows how to write grants in-house could prevent department heads from having to write them themselves, he said.
“There’s things that do concern me,” Tyson said. “Of course I don’t want to pay a lot of money for anything — I’m a cheapskate. But I know good work is hard to find. You have to pay for something — pay for good work.”
“I don’t know why we’re trying to move so fast,” Ascher said. “I think to be professional about this we do our due diligence. I don’t think we’ve explored all our options.”
He said he believed the two new commissioners should go through a budget process with the county once before making such a decision.
“You guys have only been here four months and a day,” he said.
