The Geary County Commission has continued to look into the possibility of livestreaming its meetings.
Commission Chair Trish Giordano said the previous commission had been in the process of arranging to purchase a system that would allow the meetings to be livestreamed.
The commission heard an update about this system at a recent meeting.
The quote the commission received for the system was “around $23,000,” according to Giordano.
“We wanted to see how easy it was to use and it does seem pretty easy,” Giordano said. “And we’re still talking about that. I think I want to get something where the public can watch the meetings because I want to be transparent and I want people to know what’s going on in our county.”
She said one concern was the quality of the system.
“We want to make sure that we have the right equipment and not something that’s going to need to be upgraded like right away — just being fiscally responsible,” Giordano said. “I think it’s something that needs to be done.”
She said the commission was also still interested in shortening its meetings to make them easier for members of the public to attend — and to listen in on once the county is able to start livestreaming.
“We want it to be user friendly for both us and the public,” Giordano said.
