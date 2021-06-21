Geary County Commissioners continue to discuss the position of country counselor, which will be vacant come September when current County Counselor Steve Opat retires.
The commission has talked about changing the nature of the position and at its June 21 meeting decided to make the position a part time contracted one as opposed to the full-time job it is now.
Commissioner Trish Giordano said these changes would lead to an “approximate savings of $50,000” a year “which can go toward (a) financial person.”
Giordano has been pushing for the hire of an official that can help the county set its finances in order and keep track of them.
County HR Director Crystal Malchose has addressed the commission about the county counselor job at their last two meetings. She presented commissioners with examples of other contracts they could use as a template to draft a contract for the position during the June 14 meeting. Malchose said she had consulted with county department heads on how they utilized the county counselor position, how often and for what.
She said she found it varied from department to department.
Malchose said it was an option to change if whatever the commission decided on did not work out.
“No matter what we do, we’re not set with that,” she said June 14. “If we decide to contract out for a while, we try it for six months to a year, if it doesn’t work that’s fine.”
Giordano said changing the position to a contracted one will save money for the county.
“I feel that we have the county attorney, we have KCAMP and we have a part-time county counselor — those are three positions that are paid with taxpayer monies that we have available to us at our disposal,” she said. “I don’t feel that having a full-time county counselor is fiscally responsible right now.”
According to Giordano, the position is currently roughly $96,000 a year with benefits. The contracted position will come in below that.
Commissioner Keith Ascher felt the commission was moving too fast.
“Before we make a decision I want to see a cost-analysis of what it’s going to cost us,” he said.
Giordano said she had conducted one of her own and found a contracted employee of that sort would cost roughly $70,000.
County Attorney Krista Blaisdell will likely not be able to take on all of Opat’s duties in addition to her own because her office is busy but that she would help out when possible, Malchose said.
“She has no problem with working with a new person whether we hire them or contract them out,” Malchose said.
The county ultimately voted unanimously in favor of changing the position after Opat vacates it this autumn.
Security
Security will be added to the Pennell Building at some point in the future after a special meeting of the county commission. According to Giordano, no timeline has been put in place for the upgrades, but she felt they were a priority for the county. There will also be security measures added at the main county office building on Eighth Street, including plexiglass barriers and key fobs for offices.
The Geary County Commission has begun livestreaming its weekly meetings on YouTube.
The livestreams can be accessed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCdh6Ok_Onmu0BERFA0DRJig on the county’s official channel under the name of Geary County Commission.
Anyone can access past and current livestreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.