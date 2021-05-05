There were a few tense moments — and some positive ones — during last week’s county meeting when Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau Director Michele Stimatze and CVB Advisory Committee Chair Florence Whitebread came in for a regular update with the Geary County Commission.
Stimatze answered questions from commissioners as she broke down the CVB budget for the commission.
“There’s no way that any (CVB) funds can be utilized for anything else because it’s all vouchered and it’s all state statute regulation,” Stimatze said.
Commission Chair Trish Giordano questioned Stimatze about that, saying she had found the state statute “very vague” and asked questions of officials on the state level about what the funds could be used for.
“It can be used for stuff that brings visitors and not only people that stay the night,” Giordano said.
Stimatze disagreed.
“You have to have overnight stays attached to it, though,” she said.
“No you don’t,” Giordano said.
Giordano said she had been told by a state official that CVB funds could be used for things that brought visitors to the community, including downtown revitalization of the sort Junction City Main Street is embarking on.
“When you bring in people that are coming to stay the night, you have to have stuff for people to do,” Giordano said. “That is all entwined. So that can be done.”
Giordano cited the FBI agent convention which moved to Manhattan this year after previously taking place in Junction City due to the amount of activities to do in the community.
Stimatze said in her 14 years in the business, she had not heard of this. She added that there were other ways to keep conventions here and that she had kept three conferences in Geary County that might not otherwise have remained in the last year, including a firefighter conference. Stimatze also said she was unable to survey attendees at events as to where they were from and what they planned to do while in Geary County due to state regulations.
“There are certain guidelines that we follow — that we have to follow,” she said.
Giordano said that other county’s CVBs did survey attendees at events, however and asked Stimatze why they were able to do this.
“There’s a fine line there,” Stimatze said. “Because we are collecting the transient guest tax dollars and there are groups that do not want information out.”
She cited the FBI agent convention as one of them.
“I’m sorry, but I’m doing as I was told,” Stimatze said.
Downtown revitalization
Giordano asked that the CVB reserve $10,000 for downtown revitalization. Junction City Main Street had asked for $25,000 — from the county, not the CVB — but Giordano said she did not believe that would be possible this year.
Stimatze and Whitebread were unsure if the CVB would be able to produce $10,000.
“Not on the CVB end,” Whitebread said.
“I think that’s up to the commission,” Giordano said, addressing Whitebread. “That’s another thing and you’re an advisory board and Michele works for — ”
“But we know where (the) money comes from and where it goes,” Whitebread said.
“I understand that,” Giordano said. “But we’re the ultimate ones that make that decision and you work for the commissioners. Michele works for the board of commissioners. I think we already covered that. So please don’t come in here and say, ‘no, we’re not going to do it.’”
“We may not have the money,” Whitebread said.
“Exactly,” Giordano said. “I understand that. That’s why I’m letting you know — as far as the $10,000 — I would like to see that. If it’s not possible, it’s not possible."
“My thing is that we do a lot of things,” Stimatze said. “There’s quality of life things that we do, but within reason."
Stimatze said she felt the commission was suggesting the CVB’s other contributions toward marketing didn’t matter and Giordano disagreed.
Commissioner Alex Tyson asked what the difference was between the CVB sponsoring an event and offering grant sponsorship.
Stimatze said the two were separate line items in the budget. There were line items for marketing grants and community support grants.
“Community support grants are going to have to be looked at — especially with the Red Fish (LLC) stuff,” Stimatze said. “We’re going to have to relook about what we spend on that.”
Red Fish LLC, which is the business behind Acorns Resort, had been the subject of significant community support grants from the CVB, the funding for which had been pulled from the sports complex fund — then renamed the CVB special projects fund. The funds to pay Red Fish, LLC will now come out of the CVB’s regular budget.
“I know you weren’t aware that that happened until I brought it up,” Giordano said, addressing Stimatze about the Red Fish payments coming out of the 1 percent. Giordano said the county was looking into the problem.
“They bring in a lot of money up there,” Whitebread said of Acorns Resort.
“I’m not saying they shouldn’t get it,” Giordano responded. “They were owed that money. But I don’t know that it should be coming out of your budget."
“Well, I think we can manage it, really,” Whitebread said.
Giordano said they likely would have to, but that she believed the county should continue researching to find out what had gone wrong and why.
Outside projects
Tyson asked about the process of approving projects.
Stimatze said she could approve up to $5,000 without going to her board about it.
Tyson also asked who was on the sports complex committee.
Stimatze listed off the names of the people on the subcommittee, which is headed by Adam Wilkie. Other members include Brett Deam, Mike Harris, Brad Roether and Stimatze.
“I feel like I’m being micromanaged,” Stimatze said.
“You are very knowledgeable and are very important to this program,” Giordano said. “But the fact that you just said you’re being micromanaged when the people who are your bosses are asking you a question — that is not micromanaging. That is being a leader and finding out what’s going on. I don’t like to not know what’s going on in a department that we are responsible for.”
Giordano said no offense had been intended by the commission’s questions.
“We’re just trying to learn what’s going on,” she said.
Tyson praised Stimatze for her work in bringing large outdoor events to the county.
“You do a hell of a job doing this,” he said. “I would never bet against you when it comes to doing something on this level. My only concern is when we focus just on a certain thing, everybody else feels left out.”
Tyson said he felt progress was being made, but that the CVB’s efforts should also be focused on other local projects.
“If you can attempt to put half that (effort) to helping and putting your input in on some of the things they want to do here in town, that’s going to go a long way as well,” he said.
He said he wanted the county “to be good partners” for the rest of the community.
Tyson said he felt the CVB and county were missing out on some things, however.
“We should be at the table talking about everything that’s going on in Geary County,” he said.
Stimatze said she could not be in more than one place at one time and could not do everything.
“I’m not expecting you to,” Tyson said. “It’s not even about being there. It’s the lead up to that.”
Stimatze talked about what she did to market CVB-sponsored events.
“We do a lot of things,” she said.
“I’m not saying that you’re not,” Giordano said.
Progress
While there were some tense moments during the meeting, the commission did have praise for the CVB.
“I think you did a great job on the fishing tournaments,” Giordano said.
She said she hoped she or Tyson could attend and greet participants at future events just to welcome them to the community.
Multiple outdoor events have taken place as the weather has warmed, including the catfish chasers event which brought in 300 anglers and had an economic impact of $213,000 and the Breakup Adventure Race which brought in 250 participants — an impact of $108,600, according to Stimatze. At the bass nation tournament, there were 176 anglers with an economic impact of about $355,636, she said.
These numbers are calculated assuming event participants eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in the county, stayed overnight and purchased fuel here, Stimatze said — an estimated total of about $190 a day per participant.
“When you spend $10,000 and get $355,000 in return — that’s the way you need to do it,” Stimatze said.
According to Stimatze, “there’s more to come” as well. She continues to try to bring in outdoor events such as fishing tournaments to the community. Stimatze said she has had meetings with USA Crappie and Kansas Wildlife and Parks, among others.
The county has four fishing tournaments scheduled in the coming years, including the ones to take place on Milford Lake May 6 and 7 2022, June 10 and 11 2022 which will be televised and reach an estimated 62 million people, a national crappie fishing championship Oct. 13 to 16, 2023 with a qualifier in May of 2023. Stimatze believes the national championship — an event of the sort she said has never taken place in the county before — will have an economic impact of about $500,000 by the time it’s over.
“I think the great part about it is it’s all out-of-county money coming here,” Whitebread said.
Stimatze asked the county to request the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce to bring back a tourism award associated with its annual dinner that it ceased offering in 2018, something the commission agreed it would do.
“I feel that’s something we need to bring up,” Stimatze said. “Those people work hard and I feel that these entities need to be rewarded — acknowledged for the hard work that they do."
Transient guest tax is up compared to this time in 2020 according to Stimatze and Whitebread.
“We are up because of the fishing tournament that we had — so that really does help,” Stimatze said.
Year-to-date expenses for the CVB are also down, she said.
Stimatze said if things continued to go well, the CVB might be able to add back a third position in its office which had been cut.
She spoke about how the CVB does its annual budget and the ways it differs from the county.
“You never want to be in the red,” Stimatze said. “Because if we’re in the red, the county can’t bail us out. We are our own entity.”
The CVB is entirely funded by transient guest tax — money that comes from people from outside the county staying in Geary County hotels overnight — and does not receive funds from the county itself, though the CVB is under the authority of the county. The county has a total 6 percent transient guest tax — 5 percent of which goes to the CVB’s regular budget and 1 percent of which goes to the sports complex fund.
Stimatze also talked about Fort Riley contractors coming in and spending the night in hotels during the first quarter of the year. If a contractor — or anyone else — comes in and stays more than 28 days, transient guest tax no longer applies and the CVB brings in no money from that stay.
Transient guest tax funds taken in this March were up 39 percent — an improvement over previous years.
“This has been the highest number since 2012 for this quarter and the only way that we can do this is we have to have large events — like fishing tournaments, outdoor events — that are going to bring the amount of money to the table to increase those revenues,” Stimatze said.
“The good part about all that money coming in is it’s out of town money,” Whitebread said. “It’s not recycled people here in town spending their dollars."
It’s an impact of about $667,000 of money from outside the community, Whitebread said.
“That’s money coming here that we didn’t have at all,” she said.
The commission is expected to meet monthly instead of quarterly with the CVB going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.