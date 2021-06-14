Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano said Monday that Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Michele Stimatze had requested to transfer to the county’s public works department.
Stimatze, who resigned Monday, will cease her work with the CVB and shift to the public works department in several weeks according to Giordano, where she will work as an administrative assistant.
“I appreciate her hard work and I’m sure we’ll be seeing her around the building,” Giordano said. “She just felt like that was a good position for her to be in at this time."
