During Victory Week festivities, the 1st Infantry Division took time to acknowledge the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm with a wreath laying ceremony.
Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims praised the efforts of soldiers during the short-lived conflict.
“Their magnificent devotion to duty and to the men and women in their crews, squads, platoons and companies was nothing short of phenomenal … In just over 100 hours, the division breached the Iraqi defenses and traveled over 150 miles, engaging more than 10 Iraqi divisions, destroying nearly 1,000 armored vehicles and taking (more than) 11,000 prisoners — ultimately cutting off the Iraqi escape route from Kuwait and sealing the coalition victory,” he said. “This demonstration of tactical and technical mastery did not come without cost. Over the course of the division’s period in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, 27 members of the Big Red One lost their lives.”
These soldiers’ names were read out during the Thursday morning ceremony.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas Rhame who was Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division during Desert Storm still recalls what he was doing in November 1990 when the division was preparing to deploy.
“Our objective was to deploy the division and be ready by the end of January 1991,” he said.
The conflict escalated.
“it was truly come as you are — there was no time to get ready,” Rhame said. “If you weren’t trained, too bad. You were going anyway. Looking back on it, if you assembled the brightest group of officers and noncommissioned officers that you could find and put them in that building in a room and told them ‘I want you to think of everything we’ve got to do and I want you to come back here in a week and can tell me how to do it’ they’d probably come back and say ‘it can’t be done.’”
That’s what it felt like when Rhame and his soldiers were told Nov. 30, 1990 to be combat ready by the turn of the year.
“But because of the leadership, the creativity, the dedication, the energy and spirit of the soldiers and leaders of this division, the tremendous support of the Junction City community and the absolute dedication of our garrison staff, we made the timeline,” he said.
Rhame credited everyone — from families and civilians to soldiers and their leaders — with the success of Operation Desert Storm.
The 1st Infantry Division’s motto — “no mission too difficult, no sacrifice to great, duty first” — took on a new meaning as the division prepared to deploy to Iraq, he said.
“No one was running away home and deserting fro the division to avoid the deployment,” he said. “No one was running over to Irwin Army Hospital to update their profile so they would miss the deployment. The opposite was happening. Soldiers were going to see their doctors to get their profiles waived because they didn’t want to miss the deployment with their buddies. No one came to me worried about taking all these women soldiers in the division to a conflict. They were on the team, they were pulling more than their share of the load and they were going with us — it was that simple.”
Rhame also took time to remember the Big Red One soldiers who died during Desert Storm.
“Like the 12,000-plus other soldiers that have fallen with this division in previous wars, they made the sacrifice part of that motto very real and hard-hitting,” he said. “We living cannot ever forget them or what they did for America.”
Phyllis Fitzgerald of Junction City was a Big Red One soldier during the Gulf War and attended the ceremony as an observer. Fitzgerald remembered serving with Rhame. She lived in Junction City during Desert Storm and remembers how she was treated by the community.
“The whole surrounding area was so supportive of us during that timeframe and remains supportive of everybody — all of our military — even today,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m just honored that we’re having the (ceremony) and I’m going to get to see a lot of people that I served with in Desert Storm.”
