County Commission Chair Trish Giordano has called into question expenses and plans associated with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), a project adopted during COVID-19 by local emergency management officials.
Emergency Management Director Garry Berges spoke at a May 3 commission meeting where Giordano questioned him about plans for the EOC.
Berges presented a quote of about $111,077 for the shelving portion of the project. The total cost of the project will come to about $500,000, according to Giordano, and initially it had been expected to cost more — about $900,000 — but parred down.
Part of the issue is space in the basement of the main county office building on Eighth Street where the EOC is expected to be located. Some county offices are onboard with the EOC — including the Register of Deeds, according to Berges — but others have expressed concern about sacrificing storage space.
“I don’t think we should pay for anything until we get the complete list of every (expense) — I asked you last month — I’d like a complete list of everything that we are going to have to provide,” Giordano said. “I want a complete list of how much this is going to cost before I feel like we need to approve anything else that’s going on.”
Berges had presented her with a list, but she said it was not what she had asked for.
“Why would we buy something when we don’t even know what is going on?” Giordano asked.
Berges said he had been busy.
“I’m still working on that, Trish,” Berges said. “We’ve been working fire calls. I’m trying to take time off — I was told by HR I needed to take time off … I’m trying to do the best I am right now. I’m trying to continue with the job I was hired to do.”
“Garry, I think you do a great job,” Giordano said. “This is nothing personal.”
“I’m not saying it is,” he said.
“I am doing my job of trying to be aware of what is going on with our taxpayers’ money,” she said. “We do not need a $500,000 EOC which is going to cause another problem with storage.”
Giordano said she believed the EOC project needed to be shrunk down in size and scope. She said she had spoken with Schultz Construction — the company that is expected to work on the EOC project — and found the company was willing to sit down with the county and discuss the issue.
“I’m not saying that we don’t need an EOC at all,” Giordano said. “But we do not need a Taj Mahal of EOCs.”
Berges disagreed that it was a “Taj Mahal” project.
“If we have a tornado strike, that place is going to be packed,” he said. “That might not be big enough, especially if I have to bring in the state. The state will send in five or six people. We’ve got to track all the finances. That’s what one of those conference rooms will be used for. You guys will be down there eight hours a day making decisions behind the scenes as to finances and other stuff. So there will be the second conference room being used.”
He said it would likely be an around the clock operation if disaster were to strike and that there would likely be a minimum of 40 to 50 people working out of the EOC at any time to mitigate the disaster.
“To say that that’s too large — I tend to disagree with you,” Berges said. “I encourage you to go to another place that has a working EOC and see how it works.”
Berges said it was possible the county could receive a grant to help pay for some of the smaller costs such as furniture.
He was also concerned Giordano had contacted the construction company about the project.
“I’d appreciate it that if I’ve got a project going on as project lead, if somebody has a question they would come to me and ask me instead of going behind my back and contacting the construction company without my knowledge and try to find out stuff,” Berges said. “I could have given you a lot of the answers you wanted.”
Giordano also expressed concern that the county had not yet received a grant it had expected to receive which would help pay the majority of the cost of the EOC. According to Giordano, the county does not know if it will receive this funding or not.
“We’re still waiting on FEMA to make a decision,” Berges said.
He said he strongly believed the county would receive the money.
“That was six months ago,” Giordano said. “We signed a contract and we don’t even know if we’re getting the grant. I think that was very irresponsible that we signed a contract with a construction company when we don’t even have the grant that we’re needing.”
The project has not yet been approved to start and Giordano said she was not willing on her part to approve any work on it until she had a better idea of the total cost. She said the list she was presented did not include items such as furniture, wiring for a safe room, or other expenses that would be associated with the project.
“I am not trying to cause you any issues,” she said to Berges. “But I don’t feel — I think this is very irresponsible how we got into this contract when we don’t even know the total cost of the whole project. I will not vote to approve anything until we have the total cost of it. And I’m more than willing to sit down with Shultz Construction.”
Commissioner Keith Ascher felt Giordano was looking at it the wrong way. He felt the EOC would be useful in a variety of situations. Ascher wanted to start with part of the project.
“I think we’re going to have to go ahead and get the shelving … For now, we need to get going,” he said.
Ascher said he was glad they had locked in a price with Shultz Construction.
“With the costs of construction going up, we’re lucky we’re locked in,” he said.
Ascher said he felt it was not Berges’ fault the FEMA grant had not come through yet.
Giordano said she understood it was not anyone’s fault the grant had not been received yet.
Berges said he did not know when the county would receive the grant or if because FEMA was busy with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“FEMA does (the grant) when they want to,” he said. “It depends on what they’ve got going on. With the pandemic right now, they’re busy. So it might be another two days before we know. It might be another month. Who knows? They have no deadlines for when they issue a grant.”
Giordano maintained that the full scope of the EOC project was a want and not a need and that it shouldn’t even be discussed until the county knew if it was going to receive the grant to pay for it. She was concerned that construction was expected to start soon and the county did not know if it would be able to fund the project or not.
“I would like a plan with all the costs of what is needed down there, what is going to be put down there and how much it’s going to cost — I do not feel that is unreasonable to ask when we’re using other people’s money,” Giordano said. “This has nothing personal to do with you, Garry. I know you work hard. But I just — I would love to give you a $1 million EOC, but I just don’t think it’s responsible and I don’t think it’s reasonable.”
Commissioner Alex Tyson was also concerned about the fact the county had not received the grant yet.
“If the grant doesn’t pan out, we’re paying that money,” he said. “I wrote a grant and I thought it was a done deal and hadn’t heard, hadn’t heard, hadn’t heard and as I was preparing to move forward with it, I didn’t get the grant and so that’s the only thing that scares me.”
