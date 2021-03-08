KANSAS CITY — The FBI Kansas City Division along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is seeking information to identify the unknown individual(s) responsible for the 1998 murder of Rhonda Tribue. Rhonda Tribue may also have been known by her maiden name Rhonda Easley.
Rhonda, a mother of six children, living in Kansas City, Kansas, was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma at approximately 4:40 a.m. on October 8, 1998. Her body was discovered in the roadway at the 500 block of S. 94th St., near Edwardsville, Kansas. In the early morning hours of that same day, Rhonda had been seen at the Firelight lounge. Rhonda was known to frequent the Firelight lounge and the area of 7th St. and Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.
Rhonda was 34 years old at the time of her murder. At the time of her death, she was wearing a High-Sierra brand, dark-purple corduroy jacket over a gold lace top, pumpkin colored jeans, and brown sandals.
This cold case investigation was initiated again in 2020. Based upon new information developed during this investigation, law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.