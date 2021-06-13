Fort Riley held its annual Victory Week celebration last week, starting with a parade honoring the base’s essential workers Tuesday morning.
A joint luncheon featuring the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce also took place Wednesday on Fort Riley.
During the luncheon, Commanding General of Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims served as the keynote speaker.
Sims is soon to head to his next assignment and spoke fondly of his time on Fort Riley, growing emotional as he talked about his time commanding the 1st Infantry Division.
Sims said the communities surrounding Fort Riley were “simply off the chart when it comes to kindness, to caring, to generosity, to genuine love of country and the men and women who live in and serve here on Fort Riley.”
“You are not normal — you are magnificent,” he said.
Sims said that he would be proud to tell his successor “that although there are 10 other divisions in the Army, there’s simply none better than this one.”
“We’re so happy to be on Fort Riley,” he said of himself and his wife. “On behalf of the 15,000 uniformed members and their families, we are blessed to be associated with you. Thanks for what you do for our installation, our division, our families.”
Victory week is the Big Red One’s annual celebration of the birthday of the 1st Infantry Division and of the Army itself. The celebration takes place every June.
The 1st Infantry Division was initially formed during World War I.
During this year’s observance of Victory Week, the Big Red One honored six more Medal of Honor recipients — part of its Year of Honor where it acknowledges Big Red One Medal of Honor recipients every month — and held an essential worker parade. There were sporting events and contests all throughout the week. A wreath laying ceremony took place Wednesday in honor of Operation Desert Storm.
