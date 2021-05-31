A generator at Geary Community Hospital was found to be inoperable during routine maintenance May 24. It was back up the next day, but during the time the generator was not operational, the hospital differed and transferred all patients to surrounding area hospitals and canceled surgical and elective procedures until the generator was back up and running. During the short outage, the hospital’s clinics and emergency rooms remained operational. After repairs were made to the generator, the hospital returned to normal operations.
At a May 26 meeting, the GCH Board of Trustees questioned the tone of a press release that had been sent out after the inoperable generator had been discovered.
Some felt the initial press release on the matter made it sound as though the hospital would be closed indefinitely when in reality it was only closed for about one day and that officials jumped the gun on sending out the press release — that it was sent out with too little information known about the situation.
The problems with the generator were discovered during routine preventative maintenance.
There were storms forecast in the area at the time the inoperable generator was discovered. If the power had gone out at the hospital during one of those storms, there might have been a problem at GCH without the generator to keep the hospital operational while the power was down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.