Geary County has awarded a bridge construction project for replacing the existing bridge on East Lyons Creek Road, approximately 0.2 miles west of the Skiddy Road / East Lyons Creek Road intersection, to King Construction Co. Inc from Hesston, Kansas. Contract amount of $273,616.00. Estimated construction start date is May 3, 2021 and the duration of this project is 85 working days. Lyons Creek Road will be closed to traffic at the location of the bridge through the duration of this project. Official detour for east bound traffic from the East Lyons Creek Road/ US-77 intersection: go south approximately 5 miles to Skiddy West Road, then east 2.5 miles to Skiddy Road, then north approximately 7.5 miles to the intersection of East Lyons Creek Road. West bound traffic will follow this detour in reverse. Detour traffic signs will be installed before construction begins.
Geary County PW/ Bridge 7.3-Q-0 Replacement Project East Lyons Creek Rd.
- By Corwyn Trumpp Geary County PWA
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Culinary collective opens new restaurant in Milford area with multiple restaurants under one roof
- Binga’s opens Junction City restaurant
- Sheridan music educator reflects on being nominated for Kansas Teacher of the Year
- Joint narcotics operation leads to arrests in Fredonia
- Geary County records 26th COVID-19 death
- Geary County Schools USD 475 soliciting proposals in acquisition of Junction City High School
- Junction City High School nearing completion as August deadline approaches
- Governor Laura Kelly Signs Three Bills into Law
- Soup kitchen may open in Junction City in August
- County hears about possible financial manager position
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.