Geary County Recycling Center will resume normal operational hours starting June 7, 2021. Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Recycling Guidelines
Plastic
• We accept number 1 and number 2 plastics such as:
o Detergent containers
o Milk jugs
o Peanut butter and similar jars
o Soda bottles
o Water bottles
Please rinse all food and beverage containers!
• We do not accept number 3 through 7 plastics such as:
o All Styrofoam products
o Food storage containers
o Plastic bags
o Plastic pipes
Aluminum & Steel Cans
Please rinse all cans. No need to remove labels.
