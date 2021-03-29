Geary County Transfer Station tipping floor and hopper is in dire need for repair/replacement. Geary County has selected a bid from Nelson-Fowles Construction Company to repair/replace the tipping floor and hopper. We have been coordinating with Nelson-Fowles and the only way to get the tipping floor poured back with an engineered specialty floor topping is to close this facility for 9 consecutive days. After the tipping floor and hopper has been completed, the Transfer Station will open back up to all customers. Below are the planned temporary closure dates for all customers. Again, we cannot accept any waste or materials during the time frame set below. Customers might experience some delays in dumping waste / materials due to other phases of this project. Dates that you might expect delays are from February 25, 2021 through April 24, 2021.
Dates of T/S Closure
Temporary Transfer Station Closure (CLOSED to all customers)
April 8, 2021 through April 17, 2021
