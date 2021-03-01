The sports complex project — which the community has been discussing on and off for many years — proposes to construct an all-purpose recreational facility for public use. The complex could draw tournaments and similar sporting events here.
Late last year, Kendall Schoenrock proposed building such a facility on the site of the soon-to-be-former Junction City High School with help from a 1 percent transient guest tax. That tax, which is levied on hotel stays, was put in place in 2014 with the hopes of building a sports complex. The money from that tax had been diverted to pay for other purposes, but county commissioners last week moved to shift it back to that original concept.
The money will be kept separate from the county’s normal 5 percent transient guest tax that funds the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
County Commission Chair Trish Giordano said the commission determined that the sports complex is still viable. She also claimed that a move by previous commissioners in late 2020 to consolidate the two streams of guest tax money into one account using a new charter resolution was not done properly and so is not valid. The previous commission failed to place a legal notice in the newspaper about that shift, and the resolution was also not signed by all three commissioners, which she said was required.
Giordano said the county would write a new charter resolution comparable to the one initially drawn up for the sports complex project in 2014. This time, however, there will be time limits associated with the project. The county will review the project in five years’ time and then again in 10 years. If nothing has come of the project in 10 years’ time, the sports complex project will be abandoned and the funds generated by the 1 percent tax could be used to fund other tourism-related projects.
But until that time, the county will dedicate those funds to the hope of the future sports complex.
In the recent past, the CVB had been using the 1 percent sales tax funds to pay out grants to Redfish, LLC which is associated with Acorns Resort outside Milford, according to Giordano.
“I know at one point, (Redfish was) getting grants from that 1 percent fund, which is not allowable and that has since been changed,” she said. “A new contract between (Redfish) LLC and the CVB was drawn up to where that money is going to be taken out of the CVB fund.”
County records acquired by the Union indicate the CVB paid out of $43,756.05 Aug. 31, 2020 to Redfish, citing “stimulation grants — tourism and economic development.” The voucher for the Aug. 31, 2020 payment bears the signatures of CVB Director Michele Stimatze, CVB advisory committee chair Florence Whitebread and Deputy Geary County Clerk Therese Hoff.
According to these records, the CVB had worked out a plan to make yearly payments to Redfish, LLC through December of 2025. This year, the CVB will pay out $20,000 Dec. 31. The CVB will pay out $20,000 Dec. 31, 2022, $30,000 Dec. 31, 2023, $30,000 Dec. 31, 2024 and $30,000 Dec. 31, 2025.
Stimatze declined to answer Monday afternoon how much the 1 percent sales tax generated per year for Geary County without an open records request.
According to Giordano, last year the 1 percent tax generated a total of $89,014.62, which she said is about $10,000 down from the usual amount.
