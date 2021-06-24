Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Thursday morning at Hildebrand Dairy Farm outside Junction City naming June National Dairy Month.
“Kansas has, as you well know, a strong tradition of agricultural excellence that actually predates our statehood,” Kelly said. “Farming is our birthright and while Kansas has a strong reputation as the wheat state and as the breadbasket of the world, we’re also one of the fastest-growing dairy (producers) in the United States. Our milk production has doubled since 1994.”
Kansas is 16th in the nation for milk production at this time, she said.
“The dairy industry’s growth is a significant contributor to strengthening our state and local economies,” Kelly said. “They produce over 4 billion pounds of milk each year, contributing (more than) $668 million to our state’s economy.”
Melissa Hildebrand-Reed led the Governor and a small group on a tour of the dairy during Kelly’s visit.
“There’s a lot of great things that we’re doing in dairy,” Hildebrand-Reed said.
She spoke about the sustainability of local dairy.
“I don’t think we do a good job of talking about all the work we do to make sure when it comes to the water, the land — our entire environment — that we’re being sustainable and reusing and recycling,” she said.
Mayor Jeff Underhill talked about the history of the farm.
“The dairy industry is bright in Kansas,” he said. “Today we’re standing on a dairy farm that had its roots in what is now Junction City on Spring Valley Road. More than 91 years ago, Arnold Hildebrand received a permit to sell milk in Junction City. The farm later moved to this location. Even though there once we more dairy farms in this area, this farm vertically integrated in 2008 with their own onsite bottling plant and today they sell milk in more than 125 stores throughout Kansas.”
Sen. Tom Hawk spoke about his own family’s history in the dairy industry, growing up in Colby where his family was a wholesale milk distributor and the value of the industry to the state.
“This is very dear to my heart,” he said. “What a history we have with the Hildebrands … It’s an incredible operation. I thank you so much for what you’ve done for Kansas — for healthy Kansas — for getting good, healthy food and for your work in getting through the pandemic.”
Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam also attended the gathering. He pointed out that the Hildebrands are a fifth generation farming family in Geary County.
“That is one of the major challenges as you get into other generations and the assets and the costs, the expenses and the family dynamics,” Beam said. “It’s not always very easy to sustain that.”
Beam talked about the tours — and education — the dairy offers members of the public.
“What (Hildebrand-Reed) and her family are doing is a big service to agriculture,” he said.
Hildebrand Dairy will be featured at the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin this month.
