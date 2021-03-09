Remote healthcare has become more and more prevalent in the last year as COVID-19 has made it safer to stay home than go to the doctor’s office for many high-risk people. Wednesday Gov. Laura Kelly announced an effort to promote telehealth in the state.
She stopped off in Junction City late Wednesday morning at speak at Konza Prairie Community Health Center to speak with local leaders and press.
Konza Prairie received a donation of telehealth monitors, including digital scales, blood pressure cuffs, glucomintmors, oximeters and thermometers. Konza Prairie is one of 18 health centers in Kansas to take part in the Community Care Network and receive these items for at-risk patients.
“My administration is committed to bolstering telehealth services, increasing access to healthcare for all Kansans, all across the state,” Kelly said during her stop in Junction City.
She addressed healthcare workers during her stop at Konza Prairie.
“COVID-19 as you’re fully aware has upended the lives of so many Kansans,” Kelly said. “But healthcare workers have carried a special burden throughout this pandemic. We owe you our gratitude for the energy and the hours you have put in to keep everybody safe. You’re doing so much more than just responding to COVID-19. You and other community health centers have not let the pandemic stop you from continuing to provide the other essential services in the medical world, the dental world and the behavioral healthcare world.”
About $3 million in SPARKS COVID-19 relief dollars will go to this effort and more than 44,000 telehealth devices will be offered to community health centers such as Konza Prairie.
During Kelly’s visit, Konza CEO Lee Wolf also spoke about the efforts to expand telehealth.
“March 15, 2020 we enacted our emergency preparedness plan, set up drive-thru testing at both locations, set up one entrance and exit screening and, much like our other healthcare partners in the community, we were looking at something that — we didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We’d had reports from the CDC and followed the news, followed what the state had to say, but ultimately we were trying to follow all the recommendations and do what it took to take care of our communities. We soon realized that COVID-19 response efforts would change our daily operations and become part of our daily operations. But what we needed to do was still provide access — sustain that access — to the communities we were in for all of our healthcare services beyond our COVID-19 operations. That was made possible by all the staff at Konza Prairie Community Health Center and all the employees at safety net clinics throughout the State of Kansas. Staff would come in early, staff would stay late. They would work hard in our communities despite shortages of daycare, the spread of covid and school closures.”
Wolf said increasing telehealth services — including curbside pickup and in-home visits — had helped Konza serve the population.
“We are very grateful that we’ve been allowed to participate in the community care network of Kansas remote monitoring device project,” he said. “This project will provide (more than) 1,000 remote monitoring devices for patients of Konza Prairie and will deliver important health outcome data to our providers and it will provide continued access to our patients that have covid-related issues, multiple chronic conditions and difficulty accessing those services, reduce the need for continued transportation and their ability to — in some cases — get out of their home.”
