TOPEKA – Governor Kelly proclaimed March as Women’s History Month in Kansas.
“Kansas’ history is filled with strong, determined women who overcame countless obstacles to make our state a welcoming place for all,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I was proud to proclaim March as Women’s History Month to acknowledge and pay tribute to their legacy and the many selfless women who have made Kansas the vibrant state it is today.”
