TOPEKA – Today, Governor Kelly signed Executive Order No. 21-07 to support Kansas veterans through the establishment of a new state veteran’s home in northeast Kansas.
EO #21-07 directs the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs to submit an initial application to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs to have up to 65% of construction costs associated with the new veteran’s home paid for with federal funds.
“Our veteran community deserves to be cared for with the utmost respect and dignity,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Once constructed, this veteran home will serve a significant population in northeast Kansas. I will continue to prioritize the wellbeing of our state’s veterans to thank them for their service.”
“This project is a top priority for me and my community in District 5, and one I have fought for in the Kansas House and Senate,” said Senator Jeff Pittman. “A majority of our state’s elderly veterans live in the Northeast region of the state. It just makes sense to take advantage of the VA cost-share program and at least start the process to have a purpose-built modern facility with all the personnel efficiencies that brings. We’ve fallen behind our neighboring states in offering this service. Taking care of our veterans is a bipartisan issue and should be a priority for all of us, and I’m grateful to have a partner in Governor Kelly to get this done for Kansas veterans.”
