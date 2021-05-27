Governor Laura Kelly has announced appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions, which include one Abilene woman.
Melissa Hildebrand Reed of Abilene has been named to the Kansas Animal Health Board. This board acts as an advisory board to the Livestock Commission.
Reed has connections to Hildebrand Dairy, which is located in Geary County at 5210 Rucker Rd. near Junction City.
