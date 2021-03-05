TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that applications are currently being accepted for the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP).
“The Community Service Tax Program helps local nonprofit and healthcare organizations improve the health and economic wellbeing of their communities by streamlining their fundraising efforts,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This program will encourage local solutions to local problems and improve the quality of life for Kansans now and into the future. Good luck to all that apply to this exciting initiative.”
CSP assists private nonprofit organizations and public healthcare entities in undertaking major capital campaigns for projects involving:
- Children and family services
- Non-governmental crime prevention
- Youth apprenticeship
- Youth technical training
- Health care
Under this program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors making contributions towards approved projects. Organizations are chosen through a competitive selection process. The application window is open through April 30, 2021 at kansascommerce.gov/csp.
Proposed projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create a lasting value for charitable organizations. For example, projects might include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation, capacity building, etc.
As was the case in 2020, CSP has earmarked $1 million for childcare and early childhood development projects for services to those under the age of 5.
“These tax credits are an incredible opportunity for our state’s nonprofit organizations to create unique, meaningful changes for the people they serve,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Tell us about your initiative, and if it’s a good fit for the CSP program, we’ll provide this significant resource to help make it a reality.”
Applicants may request up to $250,000 in tax credits. Applicant organizations in rural areas (less than 15,000 population) are eligible for a 70 percent credit. Applicant organizations in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50 percent credit.
