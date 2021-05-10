TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than doubling the number of doses administered in about six weeks.
“Kansas is making measurable progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we have more work to do to reach herd immunity and ensure Kansans get back to work, back to school, and back to normal,” Governor Kelly said. “Cases of COVID-19 variants are rising across the state. To maintain our recovery efforts, we must ensure that every Kansan is vaccinated.”
To date, the CDC reports that Kansas has administered 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 43% of Kansans have received at least their first dose, with nearly 33% fully vaccinated.
“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.”
“My administration is concerned with reports that some counties in Kansas are turning away vaccines due to vaccine hesitancy in some communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to be clear. The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it’s free. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, and to encourage your families, friends, and communities to do the same.”
All Kansans are encouraged to visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.
