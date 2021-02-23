TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the next KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will begin today, Feb. 23. The fair will continue through Thursday, Feb. 25.
The virtual fair will allow job seekers to easily live chat with employers from across the state through computers and mobile devices.
Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.
“The Virtual Job Fair is a safe and efficient way to help Kansans find work,” Governor Kelly said. “The team at KANSASWORKS has created a reliable system to connect Kansans with jobs that work for them, while assisting my administration’s efforts to keep Kansans safe, keep businesses open, and get kids back to school as quickly as possible.”
The Department of Commerce, in partnership with Local Workforce Development Boards, moved its statewide job fairs online in 2020 to eliminate public health risks associated with mass gatherings, and to continue providing job opportunities and maintaining a ready workforce for Kansas businesses.
Registration is now required for each virtual event. If job seekers have previously attended a Virtual Job Fair, they are required to re-register for this event with the link provided above.
“So many people have benefitted from the Virtual Statewide Job Fair system, and we will continue to provide this valuable workforce service to Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Until it’s safe to hold in-person job fairs, this virtual system is the best possible way to protect everyone’s health while helping Kansans find meaningful careers and helping businesses fill vital positions. If you need a job or are looking to find the next important contributor to your team, this is the best way to get it done in Kansas.”
As concerns for Kansans’ health and safety remain high due to COVID-19, the Department of Commerce will maintain the Virtual Job Fair system for the foreseeable future. The next virtual fair is scheduled for March 23 through 25.
Job seekers can now upload their most recent resume to their Virtual Job Fair account. If you require assistance, please contact your local workforce center at (877) 509-6757 to schedule an appointment.
