TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunrise to sundown on Saturday, May 15, 2021 to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or been disabled, in the line of duty.
“Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line to protect their communities,” said Governor Kelly. “Their many sacrifices to keep us safe do not go unnoticed. On May 15th, and every day, we honor their service.”
To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit: https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honor.
