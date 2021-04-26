TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed a bill establishing a scholarship program that will increase Kansans’ access to community and technical educational institutions, and support the Governor’s efforts to build the workforce needed to support a thriving economy.
“This scholarship program honors my administration’s promise to invest in our students and in our businesses to create opportunities for all Kansans, in every corner of the state,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank the Legislature for working with me, in a bipartisan fashion, to ensure Kansas students have access to the resources they need to succeed and build a robust pipeline of skilled workers to support future economic growth.
House Bill 2064 establishes the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act, which provides scholarships for students to attend an eligible postsecondary institution for any two-year associate degree program, career and technical education certificate, or stand-alone program otherwise identified by the Kansas Board of Regents.
“The Promise Act Scholarships will be transformative for Kansas families which is why this legislation received such strong support in the House and Senate,” Louisburg Senator Molly Baumgardner, Senate Education Chair, said. “Those currently without work and the under-employed will receive the skills training they need for Kansas jobs that are in high demand and offer solid wages. I know that businesses throughout the state that have been hard hit by COVID will benefit from a newly trained workforce which will renew and strengthen our communities.”
Governor Kelly also signed the following pieces of bipartisan legislation:
SB 127
Senate Bill 127 amends laws related to renewal of driver’s licenses and certain provisions applicable when a driver’s license has been suspended for failure to comply with a traffic citation.
The bill adds a commercial driver’s license to the driver’s licenses that could be renewed online - except if the CDL has a hazardous materials endorsement – and extend the maximum age for online application for renewal of a driver’s license from less than age 50 to less than age 65.
Any licensee, whose driver’s license has expired after March 12, 2020, and before March 31,2021, shall have until June 30, 2021, to renew such licensee’s driver’s license.
House Bill 2218
House Bill 2218 amends law governing the implementation and administration of the State Health Care Benefits Program by adding provisions regarding the role of the State Employees Health Care Commission, modifying the membership requirements of the Commission, and specifying additional reporting information to be provided by the Commission to the Legislature.
