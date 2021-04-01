TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed a bill to ensure Kansas can maintain pandemic-related provisions that increase Kansans’ access to health care across the state.
Senate Bill 283 extends the following COVID-19 response measures until March 31, 2022:
The expanded use of telemedicine,
The authority of the Board of Healing Arts to grant certain temporary emergency licenses,
And the suspension of certain requirements related to medical care facilities and immunity from civil liability for certain health care providers and certain persons conducting businesses in Kansas for COVID-19 claims.
“The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching and long lasting, and continued support for Kansans is paramount,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill extends critical provisions that have expanded access to health care for a year – provisions that are still necessary to protect Kansans’ safety, keep our businesses open, and keep our kids in school.”
