The Junction City Police Department will enter into an agreement with Fort Riley that will provide courtesy officers to Junction City. According to Junction City Police Chief John Lamb courtesy officers will engage with soldiers in Junction City who are “acting in an unsafe or inappropriate manner and provide a command presence in the local communities to help deter criminal and unbecoming conduct by Fort Riley soldiers.”
According to Lamb, Manhattan has a similar program.
The Fort Riley officers will be accompanied by JCPD officers and they will not be armed or enter bars without a JCPD officer with them, according to Lamb. With the agreement in place, he said periodic bar checks would take place with Fort Riley officers and JCPD officers.
He said the agreement stems from past problems with soldiers in local bars who were not supposed to be there and who were causing trouble.
The city commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing the JCPD to enter into this agreement.
Bridge Replacement
According to Junction City’s Public Works Director Ray Ibarra, the US-40 Business bridge will need to be replaced next year.
The cost for replacing the bridge is estimated to be about $13.8 million, $9.8 million of which will be covered by federal funds and $4 million of which will be covered by funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“Right now, it is an eight-span bridge and what KDOT will do is shrink that span to three spans — that way they get better transition,” Ibarra said.
KDOT has asked Junction City if it would be able to help pay for lighting and fencing for the new bridge, he said.
“We looked at the lighting aspect of it,” he said. “We believe we can do 15 lights on there.”
This would cost the city roughly $200,000 in total. The lighting would be similar to that on the walking trail that runs along Sixth Street near the outskirts of Junction City.
“We think that would be a great aspect as you’re coming into the city — something giving a good aesthetic look to it,” Ibarra said.
City Manager Allen Dinkel was in favor of it because Junction City has turned its focus on revitalizing its downtown — the Washington Street area — which is close to the bridge.
“In my mind, this is an entrance to the downtown,” he said. “Is it worth the money? That’s the question here.”
The city may also help pay for fencing.
The commission has not voted on the lighting or fencing yet.
Work on the bridge will not begin until some time in 2022, according to Ibarra.
Bike Boulevard
Ibarra also talked about work on the Seventh Street bicycle boulevard project, a partnership with KDOT which the city agreed to earlier this month. The project will be done using an 80 percent-20 percent grant with KDOT funding $229,949, the city paying $393,000 and Live Well Geary County paying $995,000.
Live Well will also be responsible for preliminary costs. Live Well will pay for the project via a grant it has received from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas.
The city unanimously voted in favor of the project as presented.
