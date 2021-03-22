TOPEKA—The Office of Judicial Administration will offer six one-hour modules of continuing education for guardians ad litem and child welfare stakeholders.
The modules, hosted by Wichita State University, satisfy the annual requirement to complete six hours of continuing education for anyone serving as a guardian ad litem—a person appointed by a court to act on behalf a child or an incapacitated adult.
Wichita State helped the Office of Judicial Administration and the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning develop the modules. A federal court improvement grant funded the project.
Each module covers relevant statutes and how they apply to different case scenarios. They provide one hour of prerecorded continuing legal education credit, and they are free for participants.
Participants can request a certificate of completion. Continuing legal education credits for attorneys will be reported to Kansas Continuing Legal Education.
Links to the modules are on the Child Welfare Law Training page on the Kansas judicial branch website.
Supreme Court Rule 110A describes guardian ad litem standards and the requirements for continuing education.
