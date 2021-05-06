TOPEKA – This Mother’s Day, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Bureau of Family Health is partnering with Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign. The goal of Count the Kicks is to improve birth outcomes by educating expectant parents and providers about the importance of tracking fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy. According to Kansas Vital Statistics, one out of every 179 pregnancies* ends in stillbirth. That equates to approximately 210 babies born still each year.
“The Bureau of Family Health is committed to working closely with partners and organizations to support the healthiest outcomes for mothers and infants,” said Rachel Sisson, Director of the Bureau of Family Health at KDHE. “We are proud to support evidence-based prevention programs such as Count the Kicks, and we have heard from Kansas moms that this campaign has made a difference in their lives.”
Maternal health providers, birthing hospitals, social services agencies, childbirth educators and other providers across our state can order FREE Count the Kicks educational materials available at www.countthekicks.org to guide them through the kick-counting conversation with expectant parents.
Count the Kicks also has a free app available in the iOS and Google Play app stores, giving expectant moms a simple, non-invasive way to monitor their baby’s well-being every day. The Count the Kicks app is available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Features include kick-counting history, daily reminders and option to count for twins. Nearly 2,100 Kansas moms have downloaded the app.
Count the Kicks teaches the method for, and importance of, tracking fetal movement during the third trimester of pregnancy. Research shows the benefits of expectant moms tracking their baby’s movements daily and learning how long it normally takes their baby to get to 10 movements. After a few days, moms will begin to see a pattern, a normal amount of time it takes their baby to get to 10 movements. If their baby’s “normal" changes during the third trimester, this could be a sign of potential problems and an indication that a call should be made to the health care provider.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, expectant moms have reported changes to their regularly scheduled prenatal visits and an increase in telehealth visits. Now is an especially important time for moms to track their baby’s movements every day in the third trimester. By doing so, moms will have the peace of mind to know when things are okay and when things have changed.
In Iowa, where Count the Kicks began, the state’s stillbirth rate dropped by nearly 32 percent in the first 10 years of the campaign (2008-2018). Iowa’s stillbirth rate was one of the highest in the country and is now one of the lowest. KDHE is hoping to bring the same success that Iowa has seen to Kansas which would save approximately 58 babies each year.
