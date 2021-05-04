The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group would like to inform the public of an illegal narcotic becoming increasingly popular throughout the nation, and in our region. Recently law enforcement personnel have seen an increase in OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl. The pills are round, blue in color, and stamped with an “M” and “30”. Oftentimes these pills are mistaken for prescription medication, but they are counterfeit pills pressed to resemble prescription OxyContin. As you can see in the attached photograph there is no real difference in the fake or real pills.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine. The lack of quality control used when these pills are pressed leads to high amounts of fentanyl in certain pills, and often to an overdose death of the person taking the pill. These pills have led to countless overdoses and deaths throughout the nation, including some in our local communities. We are asking that you please inform your friends and family about the dangers associated with taking these pills. Only take pills that are prescribed for you by a doctor and are purchased from an actual pharmacy.
If anyone has information regarding these pills or any other crime in our area, please call the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) or Crime Stoppers tip line (785-762-8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
