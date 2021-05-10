CASA of the 8th Judicial District announces the appointment of Lisa Hatt, Executive Director, to the National Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association for Children
Serving a two-year term, Lisa Hatt, along with child welfare leaders from across the nation, will play an integral role in voicing the unique needs of 948 local programs that make up the CASA and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) network. In 2019, the CASA/GAL network, with its 96,929 volunteers, served more than 270,000 children who have experienced abuse and neglect. With more than 400,000 children in foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy.
“The Leadership Councils are a vital part of our efforts to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said National CASA/GAL Chief Executive Officer Tara Lisa Perry. “We are so excited and grateful to have Lisa Hatt providing her insight and expertise as we strive to move our mission forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”
Lisa Hatt has been with CASA of the 8th Judicial District since 2015 and has been serving as Executive Director of the organization since July 2018.
“I am so honored to be appointed to this important national role,” said Lisa Hatt, Executive Director of CASA of the 8th Judicial District. “I’m looking forward to bringing the successes and challenges of our jurisdiction and Kansas to a network that help us get better as we improve our work across the nation.”
