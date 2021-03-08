Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 56 incidents, resulting in 10 cases, 5 citations and 3 arrests in the 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday
12:15 a.m. — Deputies responded to 1-70 at mile-marker 298 westbound for a non-injury accident.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Aramis J. Torres at 801 North Washington Street for a bond violation.
7:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mark J. Picente at 826 North Franklin Street for forgery and theft.
8:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joshua A. Moreno on I-70 at mile-marker 295 eastbound for failure to appear.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Feb. 26 through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 a.m., the Junction City Fire Department responded to 6 calls for service and had 2 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Monday
9:34 a.m. — Terrell L. Kimsbough; assault.
4:42 p.m. — Aramis J. Torres; bond violation.
8:36 p.m. — Mark J. Picente; theft/forgery.
9:28 p.m. — Joshua A. Moreno; failure to appear.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 47 incidents, resulting in 16 cases, 3 citations and 4 arrests in the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday
1:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Beck on 1-70 at mile-marker 309 westbound for possession of certain stimulants with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, interference with law enforcement, improper display of registration and criminal damage to property.
3:49 p.m. — Deputies arrested Tamara M. Glover at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
5:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Gene Ocelot at 219 Custer Ave. in Fort Riley for failure to appear.
7:45 p.m. -Deputies arrested Todd. W. Lucus at 826 North Franklin Street on two warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.
Junction City Fire Department
Through Wednesday, March 3, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 24 calls for service and had 14 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — Michael J. Roth; criminal trespass.
11:04 a.m. — Loretta L. Franks; failure to appear.
2:46 p.m. — Brian G. Beck; unlawful acts with vehicles, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, drugs taxation, distribution of a certain stimulant.
3:56 p.m. — Erick L. Smith; interference with law enforcement officer, battery on law enforcement officer, criminal threat against law enforcement officer, outside warrant, possession of controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, municipal/county violation, alcohol offense.
4:03 p.m. — Lyle L. Smith; failure to appear.
4:51 p.m. — Jeremy D. Gloth; knowingly making false writing or entry at track.
5:59 p.m. — Tamara M. Glover; failure to appear.
8:38 p.m. — Ronald W. Gayle Jr.; domestic battery.
9:41 p.m. — James C. Goodridge Jr.; operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license.
10:33 p.m. — Gene T. Ocelot; outside warrant.
11:50 p.m. — Todd W. Lucas; two probations violations.
Wednesday
12:45 a.m. — Jessie L. Harris; cancelled/suspended/revoked drivers license.
2:18 a.m. — Jeremiah S. Haugabook; domestic battery, criminal restraint.
Junction City Fire Department
Through Thursday, March 4, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 21 calls for service and had 11 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Tuesday
10:44 p.m. — Marlina E. Ralstin; battery, aggravated assault, unlawful damage to property.
11:28 p.m. — Charles J. Mohan; maximum speed limits, distributing a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp payment for marijuana or controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
Wednesday
2:50 a.m. — Antonio Mendoza Jr.; traffic contraband in correctional/care facility, introduction of gun/explosive/contraband substances into facility to escape, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, probation violation x2.
3:08 a.m. — Jimmy D. Wilson; failure to appear.
10:00 a.m. — Hayden C. Cook; identity theft, theft, criminal use of financial car, revoked card under $1000.
10:15 a.m. — Michael G. Mulleneaux Jr.; burglary, vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime, theft greater than $1500.
10:45 a.m. — Elizabeth M. McKinley; aggravated failure to appear, failure to appear x3.
4:15 p.m. — Bruce G. Roberts; arrest by law enforcement officer, warrant arrest.
5:30 p.m. — Lundyn F. Jenkins; unlawful damage to property
7:23 p.m. — Kyle L. Dunham; canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
8:39 p.m. — Amanda N. Haggard; failure to appear.
10:59 p.m. — Adam L. Stites; distribution of marijuana less than 25 grams; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, transporting an open container, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.
Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 88 calls for service, issued 53 citations and made 3 arrests from 7 a.m. Thursday, March 4 to 7 a.m. Friday, March 5.
Thursday
11:00 a.m. — Aggravated burglary, theft at 540 West 1st Street.
4:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 400 West 13th Street.
6:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 202 East 1st Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 66 incidents, resulting in 13 cases, 5 citations and 5 arrests in the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27
Thursday
10:37 a.m. — Deputies arrested Andrew Germany at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear and a bond violation.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Thursday
11:00 a.m. — Zackery S. Harper; aggravated burglary, dwelling for felony, theft, sex, theft greater than $1,500.
12:57 p.m. — Shywanna Nicole L. McLeroy; failure to appear.
2:27 p.m. — Haley R. Slusser; failure to appear.
4:24 p.m. — Philip L. Neu; failure to appear.
7:13 p.m. — Karina Ann Gresty; failure to appear.
11:12 p.m. — Kama Destinie B. Howard; domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship.
Friday
2:22 a.m. — Kassandra L. Hillman; unlawful use of turn signals, driving while suspended, failure to appear.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 60 incidents, resulting in 21 cases, 14 citations and 5 arrests in the 72-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Friday
1:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested Shlomo Rahimi on I-70 at mile-marker 296 eastbound for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, possession of a fictitious identification card and identity theft.
6:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kassandra Hillman on a Blue Rapids Municipal Court warrant for vicious animal and dogs running at large.
6:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Kyle Haslouer on K-57 Highway at mile-marker 4 for failure to maintain a single lane and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Saturday
1:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested Deontra M. Smith on I-70 westbound at mile-marker 303 for driving while license is suspended or revoked and maximum speed limits.
3:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested Justin T. Karlovich at Henry Drive and Whiskey Lake Road for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and improper driving on a laned roadway.
