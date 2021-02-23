Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 61 incidents, resulting in 6 cases, 2 citations and 1 arrest in the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday
10:48 a.m. - Deputies arrest Michael Smothers at 826 North Franklin Street for failure to appear.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Feb. 22 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 12 calls for service and had 4 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
10:30 a.m. - Charles A. Acosta II; criminal trespass.
10:30 a.m. - Angelina R. Ferreira; criminal trespass, theft-shoplifting.
5:00 p.m. - Jonathan E. McGuire; probation violation.
6:20 p.m. - Alfred D. Wetklow Jr.; duty to give information-unattended vehicle or property, DUI, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license in possession.
7:45 p.m. - Patricia D. Smith; disorderly conduct, fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, interference with a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
7:48 p.m. - Faith D. Robinson; criminal threat against a law enforcement officer, cause terror evacuation or disruption, interference with a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
7:59 p.m. - William E. Smith; criminal threat, cause terror evacuation or disruption, failure to appear.
8:30 p.m. - Stewart A. Smith; disorderly conduct.
