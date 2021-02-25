Starting Tuesday, Feb. 23 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 5 calls for service and had 1 transport.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
12:30 p.m. - Chelsey R. McWilliams; unlawful damage to property.
2:08 p.m. - Nicholas A. Crowe; probation violation.
6:05 p.m. - Joshua D. Patton; possession of a controlled unknown substance.
7:24 p.m. - Donald L. Warren; no signal/unsafe turning/stopping, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, transporting open container alcohol. No child passenger safety restraint/belts. Endangering a child.
10:58 p.m. - Marques Abel M. Singletary; burglary, vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime.
