Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 79 calls for service, issued 59 citations and made 6 arrests from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Tuesday
6:05 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 700 North 500 West.
6:05 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, possession of marijuana at 700 North 500 West.
7:02 p.m. — No signal/unsafe turning/no stopping, canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, transporting open container alcohol, no child passenger safety restraints/belts, endangering a child at 300 East Chestnut.
7:02 p.m. — Endangering a child at 300 East Chestnut.
10:30 p.m. — Burglary, vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime at 1133 South Washington Street.
Wednesday
5:26 a.m. — Driving over firehouse, driving without a license at 1214 South Washington Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 45 incidents, resulting in 7 cases, 4 citations and 3 arrests in the 48-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Saturday
6:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Benjamin Ales on 2505 Old Highway 40 for Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.
9:04 p.m. — Deputies arrest Damian Rene Lopez at 826 North Franklin on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
1:34 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tomas Barrera at I-70 Eastbound at mile-marker 300 for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Friday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 28, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 29 calls for service and had 11 transports.
Geary County Detention Facility
The following were booked into the Geary County Detention Facility.
Friday
7:04 a.m. — Ricardo Diaz; no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
10:15 a.m. — Marcus L. Grant; criminal use of weapons, firearm to a person addicted to and using a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, unknown substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body.
10:37 a.m. — Andrew C. Germany; failure to appear, bond violation.
10:48 a.m. — Christopher M. Meldon; failure to appear.
11:00 a.m. — Bobby Jones III; failure to appear.
10:28 p.m. — Jamin D. Roscoe; flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer in reckless driving, interference with a law enforcement officer, unknown felony, basic rule governing speed of vehicles.
Saturday
1:19 a.m. — William T. Santiago-Torres; DUI (first offense), exceeding the posted speed limit.
10:04 a.m. — Robert R. Patterson; unlawful damage to property.
3:37 p.m. — Kevin D. Rowland; failure to appear, failure to appear.
4:00 p.m. — Jade A. Williams; battery, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana.
6:18 p.m. — Benjamin P. Ales; domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship, criminal damage to property, without consent value less than 1000 dollars.
7:58 p.m. — Dillan G. Vandeventer; driving without lights when needed, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping; canceled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
9:04 p.m. — Damian R. Lopez; failure to appear.
Sunday
1:10 a.m. — Novian L. Coston; exceeding the posted speed limit, no proof of insurance, DUI (first offense).
1:34 a.m. — Tomas Barrera; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, improper driving on a laned roadway.
5:00 p.m. — Amber M. Shewbart; failure to appear.
Monday
12:30 a.m. — Carlos A. Rivera; DUI (first offense).
