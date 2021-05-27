The City of Junction City Public Works Department will be starting its summer schedule hours starting Tuesday, June 1st and ending on Monday, September 7th.
On Tuesday, June 1st the Public Works Department will be starting at 6:30 AM in an effort to overcome the heat during the summer months.
A reminder to all City Sanitation Customers, please have your garbage on the curb or alley by 6 AM.
Questions please contact the City of Junction City, Department of Public Works at 238-7142.
