Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall met with a mostly-friendly audience of around 25 people Friday afternoon at the 12th Street Community Center for a town hall.
After asking a few yes or no questions of the audience including asking if they thought there was a crisis at the United States/Mexico border and whether they or someone they knew had recently been a victim of unemployment fraud, the senator turned things over to the attendees.
On the national level, Marshall addressed the conversations surrounding both Washington D.C. statehood and expanding the Supreme Court, expressing his disapproval for both ideas, accusing Democrats of using both as a “power grab”.
“We’ve had nine Supreme Court justices since around 1870,” Marshall said. “Even liberal supreme court justices think that nine is just fine... The Democrats that are supporting that are trying to threaten the Supreme Court. It’s like holding something over their head and (if they) don’t give a more liberal ruling, we’re going to add four Supreme Court justices.”
The conversation then turned to veterans and mental health where Marshall voiced his concerns with how mask mandates and quarantines have worsened mental illness issues across the country.
“This is the worst situation I’ve ever seen for mental health and I think the masks add to it,” Marshall said. “I think that more children will die from suicide and drug addiction, pervaded by the rules we put in place because of Covid.”
Things moved to the United States relations with China and Japan and Marshall expressed optimism that trade, especially in agriculture, will continue to hold strong with those two countries, South Korea and other South Asian countries.
The agriculture topic then shifted slightly to talk about President Biden’s 30x30 Plan which is a federal push to conserve 30-percent of land and water in the United States by 2030. Currently, an executive order has been signed by the President to start the process of researching how this plan could be executed but currently, there is no legislation to enact the plan.
Currently in Kansas, 98-percent of the state’s land is privately owned according to the Kansas Farm Bureau so any land conserved by the government would have to come from private landowners which is something that Marshall is staunchly opposed to.
“The problem with taking productive land out of production is it hurts more than just the farm,” Marshall said. “So if we put more land in the CRP, the local co-ops, the people that sell seed, the people sell fertilizer, the people sell tractors and combines, that hurts their businesses as well.”
While most of the attendees did seem to be in support of Marshall and his responses, the senator did get somewhat testy when one attendee questioned the Republican opposition to the President’s recent infrastructure bill, wondering why a Republican bill like it wasn’t passed during President Trump’s four years in office and hadn’t until Friday been introduced to counter the Democrats plan.
“President Biden’s so-called infrastructure plan is really a grab-your-wallet-plan,” Marshall said. “It’s a going-to-raise-your-taxes plan and it’s a Green New Deal plan… Their idea of infrastructure is a wind turbine in every backyard and a solar panel on every house. They’re going to drive the cost of gasoline to $5 a gallon and they’re going to double the cost of electricity for your future houses.”
Marshall went on to further warn against the Green New Deal, stating that it would “kill Kansas jobs”
The senator was then asked about the legalization of adult-use marijuana in Kansas which Marshall quickly dismissed even after the man asked him point-blank, “So you want to put me in jail for smoking a flower?”
Lastly, after one veteran who had recently been laid-off from his construction job expressed his frustration with being unable to draw unemployment and dealing with a lack of response from various state agencies in his attempts to try to rectify the issue, Marshall placed the blame on Governor Laura Kelly stating that her response has not been sufficient.
“Obviously the (Governor Kelly) has been incompetent on this issue and I just don’t have any other way to say it,” Marshall said. “They’ve been incompetent on trying to solve this problem and the people of Kansas will likely hold her responsible here in a year or two.”
