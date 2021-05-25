Members of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Joint Dive Team took part in some training at Junction City’s YMCA and, with the help of some Junction City High School students, created a video that will help team members meet the requirements of grants they have received.
Students videoed team members training in the dark in the YMCA pool Thursday afternoon as they utilized equipment purchased through the grant.
Junction City Fire Department Operations Chief Jason Lankas who is a member of the team said the group received funding for water rescue equipment — including headlamps — from both of Junction City’s Walmart stores and from a Hero Fund in the Kansas City area.
“All this rescue equipment helps protect the city and the community and we’re just displaying what our local Walmart has done for us,” he said.
Jason Curtis, who teaches AV production fundamentals at JCHS brought a handful of students with him to help record the training session.
“We’re using our raw footage to put together a promo video for the grant,” Curtis said.
Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Powers of the JCFD who took part in the training said that practicing in a darkened room was beneficial because most natural disasters don’t happen when it’s completely light outside.
Many of them don’t take place during the day, he said. Those that do often take place during torrential downpours and storms when it isn’t light out, according to Powers.
“Being able to train in the dark and all elements that you can train, and that’s the only way to do it,” he said. “We fight fire when it’s dark, right? Because there’s smoke. (We) can’t see anything. It could be broad daylight and it (could) still be dark, not being able to see and get your bearings. So practicing when it’s dark, going through everything when it’s dark, helps you when it’s daylight also. So you know exactly where all your equipment is at all times. Everything is set up the same exact way on everybody’s gear, when it comes to our water rescue. So we know where everything’s at.”
The same goes for firefighter gear, Powers said.
“We know exactly where everybody’s things are on their pack whether it’s daylight or dark,” he said.
Even in familiar areas, things change during a natural disaster. Powers used the example of a flood on Grant Avenue.
“We can drive up and down Washington Street and Grant Avenue all we want, but when the floods, everything looks a little different,” he said. “We might think we’re on the road, going with our boat down towards Grant Avenue and we could be hovered above somebody’s trailer, we could be in the grass, we could be in the median. So being able to practice how you’re going to play basically, is why we like to practice the dark.”
The YMCA pool at 2 p.m. — even with the lights off — is much different than a flooded river at night.
“Your heart’s going to be going, your adrenaline is going to be pumping and you’re going to have victims who aren’t in dry suits,” Powers said. “We weren’t worried about drowning.”
The addition of frightened people in need of rescue adds a whole new element to the situation, he said.
Powers said he has not been called to take part in an actual water rescue yet but he knows it will be a much different experience if and when he has.
“I’d be okay with going the rest of my career not having to do one,” he said. “Typically we see people in their darkest hours. No matter what we’re doing in this job, this is a risk that we’re willing to take. It’s something we all do to help each other and help everybody else. We all have that special bone in our body or a little place in our heart that we want to help somebody. So we’re gonna see somebody at Walmart one day. Well, the next day it could be the darkest day of their life. And they need us out there to help them.”
Powers said the grants they have received — and others the team has applied for — help the team to fulfill that mission.
“It’s all about getting safety equipment — lifesaving — for us,” he said. “Everything’s about lifesaving.”
