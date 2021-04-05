The Junction City Police Department is holding its first Chief’s Advisory Council meeting tonight at 7 pm at the Municipal Court building (701 N Jefferson St.). The meetings are open to anyone and are free to attend. During the meeting, Chief of Police John Lamb will go over crime statistics for the area of town that is north of 6th Street and to the east of Jackson Street. Meetings will be held every week during the month of April talking about each quadrant of Junction City. Additionally, there will be time to ask questions to the Chief as well as discuss upcoming events that the police department is holding. If you live North of 6th Street and East of Jackson Street, we hope to see you there so you can learn a little more about what the Junction City Police Department is doing in your community.
