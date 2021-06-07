Three candidates have filed for election to the Junction City Commission as of the June 1 deadline to file for office.
Incumbents Jeff Underhill and Ronna Larson have filed for reelection according to information on the website of the Geary County Clerk.
Matthew Bea of Junction City has also filed for election to the city commission.
The general election will take place Nov. 2.
