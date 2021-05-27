TOPEKA –The Kansas Historical Society announced an update to reopening plans for the Kansas State Capitol effective June 14.
The Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This schedule begins June 14, 2021. Some restrictions may apply. Self-guided tours will be available along with limited guided historic tours for groups with prior request. Dome tours will not be offered at this time. The Capitol Store will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Capitol is located at
Find more information about visiting, touring, parking, and updates, details are available online at kshs.org/capitol; or by contacting 785-296-3966; or kshs.capitol@ks.gov.
