TOPEKA – A Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident who died Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second COVID-19 related resident death at WCF, and the 21st death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).
The resident tested positive for the virus on Feb. 3, 2021 and was admitted to the hospital Feb. 13, 2021. He was a 57-year old male serving a 130-month sentence for possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and distribution of drugs. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since 2018.
The Winfield Correctional Facility opened in 1984 on the site of what was then the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. With a capacity of 632, the facility serves only minimum-custody, adult males.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.