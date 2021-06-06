Ron Young of Geary County attended the Geary County Commission meeting May 31 and addressed commissioners during the public comment segment.
“I have been following discussions around budget and expenditures in Geary County with increasing concern,” he said. “It has been my experience that when specific questions about how tax money is being spent are met with huffiness, defensiveness, and accusations against the questioner, something is wrong. A commissioner has every right, indeed obligation, to ask such questions. Evasiveness and hostility to questions intended to fulfill the public’s need for financial transparency come across as suspicious.”
Young spoke about his experience as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Louisiana Department of Health, a job from which he retired in 2010.
He said that prior to his retirement, he warned the directors of a financial management section at the LDH that their software was antiquated and that they would struggle to implement proper controls of the Medicaid provider fee program — something that brought millions of dollars in revenue through the department annually.
His warnings were ignored, Young said.
“Their response was they knew the software was limited but the vendor had political connections,” he said. “Attempts to make changes would result in a political firestorm and could possibly cost them their jobs. Besides, they had everything under control. As the managers had approval from their executive management, and their division was not within my supervisory purview, their practice persisted.”
About three years after his retirement, Young said he learned that a clerk in the financial management section had embezzled roughly $1 million from the provider fee program “exploiting some of the very control gaps I had specifically pointed out.”
According to Young, the theft was completely unexpected on the part of the clerk’s coworkers and managers.
He expressed concern that something similar could happen in Geary County.
“Kansas is, of course, not immune from the phenomenon of disappearing public money,” he said. “In the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office $72,000 has reportedly disappeared into whose pockets we don’t know, while a KBI investigation is thwarted by threats of reprisal according to news reports of KBI statements.The St. Francis Ministries disappeared hundreds of thousands — or more — of tax dollars after its board simply trusted the executive director and the state appeared to apply virtually no effective financial controls. So far, have any tax dollars been recovered? Therefore, I encourage the Commission to continue to emphasize adherence to sound financial controls in all agencies.”
Young encouraged commissioners to “routinely expect immediate detailed replies to their questions, and not rely on promises from officials whose behavior comes across as fishy. Selectively chosen reports from those same officials do not substitute for the submission of unedited, verifiable, comprehensive financial reports when requested.”
Young also urged the commission to perform audits of agencies as necessary.
“I applaud you all when you ask straightforward, detailed questions about public finance and I urge you — don’t back down,” he said.
The commissioners did not respond to Young’s comments during the public comment section.
