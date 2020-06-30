During the daily update from Governor Laura Kelly on Monday, she informed the public that she will be signing an executive order requiring Kansans to wear masks in public places beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 3.
According to information released, under the order, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants and in any situation in which social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, including outside. The executive order will be released on Thursday and will provide specific guidance regarding the circumstances face masks are to be worn.
“I know Kansans will have many questions about this order – and we will answer them when it is released later this week,” Kelly said. “But by announcing the requirement today, people in our state will have the appropriate time to acquire the masks.”
For more information on COVID-19 health guidance, visit www.covid.ks.gov.
