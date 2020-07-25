Junction City is now accepting applications for funds from a community development block grant it has received.
The city has received a grand total of $132,000 in grant monies which it can use to help small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
The program is meant to help local, for-profit businesses create and retain jobs for low-to-moderate income individuals. The funding can help small, locally-owned businesses with problems created by COVID-19 and when other funds are not available.
To apply, business owners can pick up packets at the city offices at 700 N. Jefferson St. or by contacting City Manager Allen Dinkel or City Clerk Tammy Melton at allen.dinkel@jcks.com or tammy.melton@jcks.com or by calling 785-238-2591 Ext. 300.
