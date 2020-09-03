The Flint Hills Regional Council still has money available to Junction City/Geary County from a 2018 grant it received for brownfield assessment.
The council received a $600,000 Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant roughly two years ago. The grant is to assist with the assessment, cleanup, and revitalization of vacant and underutilized spots throughout Junction City and Geary County.
These funds are available for use in completing the first and second phases of environmental site assessments (ESA) cleanup, planning and a variety of property reuse planning activities, according to a release sent out by Geary County planning and zoning.
Grant money is available for properties in the community that qualify.
Anyone who has such a property or who wishes to nominate a property to benefit from the grant funds or who wants more information is encouraged to flinthillsregion.org/projects/epa-brownfields-assessment or contact Marissa Jones-Flaget, Junction City/Geary County Planner, at (785) 530-6093 or marissa.jones-flaget@gearycounty.org.
Nominations must be received by Sept. 18.
