Friday saw food trucks and free live music liven up Junction City’s downtown area.
Junction City's second Grub and Grooves took place Friday night after being postponed due to inclement weather.
In an attempt to draw more people to Junction City’s downtown, the Military Affairs Council has collaborated with the community to bring a monthly food truck festival to an empty lot on the corner of 10th and Washington Streets.
MAC Director Craig Bender said roughly 200 people showed up to the event — similar to the first event.
“A lot of the food trucks that are here are smaller businesses and I think it’s just a matter of helping get the word out that they’re there,” he said.
The event is partially to see if a permanent business — such as one offering food trucks and live music — might be viable for that spot in the future.
Bender believes it is.
“I think, just based on the numbers we’ve had, it’s definitely proving to be (viable),” he said. “We’ve talked to a few of the city commissioners just to kind of see, where is this going to go moving forward. And so I don’t know if we have an answer yet, but hopefully the move proof of concepts we show, the more likely we are to be successful in getting something a little more permanent."
The event, which was supposed to have taken place last Thursday, coincided with a home Junction City High School football game and with a large exercise on Fort Riley in conjunction with the National Training Center.
Bender believes that may have kept some would-be attendees away.
According to Bender, the atmosphere at the event was positive as more attendees hung out and enjoyed the live music rather than just driving by to pick up food from one of the food trucks.
“People were having a good time,” he said. “I think more people kind of stayed around and listened to the band this time. It wasn’t just to eat food, they just enjoyed the entertainment. I think over all, it was a good attitude — a good spirit."
Another Grub and Grooves will take place next month. The date has not yet been announced.
“I just appreciate the community coming out and supporting it,” Bender said. “Keep an eye out for the next one."
